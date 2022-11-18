Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $80.83

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after buying an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

