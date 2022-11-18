Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $80.83

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.
BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BEAM stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
