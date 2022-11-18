Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $97.31

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.7 %

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

EMN opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

