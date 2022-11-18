Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$8.51

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.35.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of K stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.96. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$8.77.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
