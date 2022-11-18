Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $230.95

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.46.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.