Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $8.92

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.7% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 120.6% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,990 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.9% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

TRHC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.