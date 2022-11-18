Brokers Set Expectations for Okta, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

