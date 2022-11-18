Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.59% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $427,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,914. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.