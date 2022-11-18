Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 8,575 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 22.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

CHPT stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.