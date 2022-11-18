Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after purchasing an additional 173,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

