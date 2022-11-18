Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

RRX opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.