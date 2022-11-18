Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

