Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

