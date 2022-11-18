Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

