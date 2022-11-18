Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.67 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

