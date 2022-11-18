Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 643 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day moving average of $232.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

