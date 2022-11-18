Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 15,933 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. Analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

First Advantage Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.