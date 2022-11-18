Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 316 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 275,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

