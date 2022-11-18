Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 349 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $324.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

