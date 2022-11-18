BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.97% of BRP worth $50,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

