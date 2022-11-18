Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NYSE:BC opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

