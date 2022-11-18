Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.
Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BC opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.