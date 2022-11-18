BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.