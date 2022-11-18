BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

