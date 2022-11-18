BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

