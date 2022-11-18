BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $783,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $260.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.