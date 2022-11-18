BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $236.63.

