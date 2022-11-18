BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 283 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,913.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock valued at $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.