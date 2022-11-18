BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

