BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 746,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 299,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 789,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.32 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

