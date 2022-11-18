BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,998 shares of company stock worth $2,649,648. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $10,147,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.