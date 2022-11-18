BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
PCVX traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $46.57.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $10,147,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.