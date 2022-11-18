BTIG Research Cuts Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $6.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Precision BioSciences Stock Performance
DTIL stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.