BTIG Research Cuts Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $6.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

DTIL stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

