BTIG Research Trims Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Target Price to $3.50

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.91 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Insider Activity at Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

