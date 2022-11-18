Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 7,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Build Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Build Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,915,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build Acquisition

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

