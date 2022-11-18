Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $748.35

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.35 ($8.79) and traded as low as GBX 722 ($8.48). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 734 ($8.63), with a volume of 65,788 shares trading hands.

Burford Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,425.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.22.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

