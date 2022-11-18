CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.85.

CAE Stock Down 0.5 %

CAE stock opened at C$28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.05. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.10.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

