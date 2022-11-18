Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Cake Box Price Performance
CBOX opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.38. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.18.
Cake Box Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cake Box
About Cake Box
Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.
