California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

California Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

CRC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,402. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 4.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

