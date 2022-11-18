California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
California Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
CRC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,402. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.
California Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 4.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California Resources (CRC)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.