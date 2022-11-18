Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

