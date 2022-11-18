Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.