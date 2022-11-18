Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE:CCO opened at C$31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.30. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$23.03 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

