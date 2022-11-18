Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $49.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

