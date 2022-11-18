Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 2.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 173,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 211,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Canada Nickel ( CVE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.