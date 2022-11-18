Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

