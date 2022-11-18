Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €28.06 ($28.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.15. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €23.04 ($23.75) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($66.82).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

