Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) President Josette Sheeran Sells 36,880 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $53,107.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,361,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,575.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Canoo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canoo

Several research firms have commented on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

