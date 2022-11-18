Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 44,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 81,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 20,000 hectares.

