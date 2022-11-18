Capasso Planning Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.