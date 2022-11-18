Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.