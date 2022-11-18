Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after buying an additional 800,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 742,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 697,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,230 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $32.83 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

