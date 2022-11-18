Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

