Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in eBay by 982.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.