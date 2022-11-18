Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 401,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after buying an additional 150,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 164,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 100,136 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

